Chesapeake Energy Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $86.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

