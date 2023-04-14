Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the March 15th total of 170,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 325,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCVI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 470.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,207 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 4th quarter valued at $12,359,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,709,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 809,400 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 1st quarter valued at $3,437,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 4th quarter valued at $3,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VI alerts:

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. 1,311,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,132. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.