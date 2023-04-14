CIBC Lowers Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$25.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $19.68.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

