CIBC Trims Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Target Price to C$18.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS FRHLF traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $11.44. 16,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,163. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. is a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

