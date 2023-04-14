CIBC Trims Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Target Price to C$135.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 96.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$126.90.

PD stock traded down C$0.13 on Friday, reaching C$68.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,057. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$90.73. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$61.79 and a 12-month high of C$116.60. The firm has a market cap of C$943.80 million, a PE ratio of -28.19, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.60 by C($2.33). The firm had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.40 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 15.9254079 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$441,247.80. In other Precision Drilling news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$691,166.70. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$441,247.80. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

