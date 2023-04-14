CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Shares Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CION Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

CION Investment Stock Performance

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

CION stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $553.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.36. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 152.81%.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

