Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,750,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,761 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Citigroup worth $78,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $91.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

