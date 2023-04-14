Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Lowered to $37.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.50 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFG. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.24.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $29.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,777,000 after purchasing an additional 498,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,737,000 after buying an additional 787,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

