Clean Yield Group Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.08.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $189.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $240.54. The stock has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.17.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

