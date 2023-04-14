Clearstead Trust LLC Acquires 933 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 701.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $992,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6,897.3% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $131.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $143.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.38 and its 200-day moving average is $118.11.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.