Clearstead Trust LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 135.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,051,000 after buying an additional 44,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,733,000 after buying an additional 349,220 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,472,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,137,000 after buying an additional 153,916 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

