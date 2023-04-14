Clearstead Trust LLC Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clearstead Trust LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 398,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 113,977 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 86,218 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 38,897 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 147,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.05 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $160.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

