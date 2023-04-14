Clearstead Trust LLC Decreases Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Clearstead Trust LLC reduced its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 579,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for approximately 6.8% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $20,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after buying an additional 225,142 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1,527.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 356,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after buying an additional 334,159 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 276,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 121,999 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 228,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 69.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 213,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 87,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.23. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

