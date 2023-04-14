Clearstead Trust LLC Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clearstead Trust LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $169,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

KO opened at $63.15 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

