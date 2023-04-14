Clearstead Trust LLC Has $150,000 Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Clearstead Trust LLC reduced its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Shares of WTRG opened at $44.11 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

