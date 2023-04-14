Clearstead Trust LLC Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 418.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 559.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $180,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,720 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $119,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $109.04 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.63.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.45.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

