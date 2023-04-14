Clearstead Trust LLC Invests $406,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $496.20 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $474.13 and its 200 day moving average is $490.46. The company has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

