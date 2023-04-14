Clearstead Trust LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 688 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 4,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 45,687 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $378.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $173.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.85. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock worth $6,889,979. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

