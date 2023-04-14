Clearstead Trust LLC Purchases 819 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 97,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 29,492 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 199,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY opened at $82.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.37. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

