Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Shares of CWAN opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.00 and a beta of 0.45.

In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $188,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Douglas Price sold 8,524 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $127,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,319,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,530,926 shares of company stock valued at $228,140,587. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

