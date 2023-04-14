Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,081 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,541,000 after acquiring an additional 312,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after acquiring an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,721,000 after acquiring an additional 270,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $901,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,895,535.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $807,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $901,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,535.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,507 shares of company stock valued at $25,603,598 over the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:NET opened at $64.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.60. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.