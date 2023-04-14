Clough Global Equity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GLQ stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 14,951 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $93,443.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,937.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLQ. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

