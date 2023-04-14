Clover Finance Price Up 0.1% This Week (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $28.41 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0667 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 425,645,107 coins and its circulating supply is 221,796,215 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clv.org.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

