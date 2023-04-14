Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Coffee Stock Performance
Shares of JVA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. 8,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,570. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Coffee has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $3.39.
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.
