Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 975,517 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 116,671 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $55,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

