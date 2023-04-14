Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CTSH. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.90.

CTSH opened at $60.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

