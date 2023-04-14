Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.24) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.59). The company issued revenue guidance of $312.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.64 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.60–$0.60 EPS.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

CGNT stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGNT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after buying an additional 48,011 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,047,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after buying an additional 218,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,372 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 276,781 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after buying an additional 1,161,200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after buying an additional 751,022 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.