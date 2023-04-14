Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.24) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.59). The company issued revenue guidance of $312.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.64 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.60–$0.60 EPS.
Cognyte Software Stock Performance
CGNT stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CGNT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cognyte Software Company Profile
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
