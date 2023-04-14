Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the March 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
RFI stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,333. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $16.58.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.