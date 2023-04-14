Coin98 (C98) Hits Market Cap of $122.20 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $122.20 million and approximately $19.68 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00010410 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00026267 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,555,547 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator."

