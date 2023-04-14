CoinLoan (CLT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $17.72 Million

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. In the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $17.72 million and approximately $21,480.94 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for $9.09 or 0.00029465 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

