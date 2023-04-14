Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,906. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.44. Comerica has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $90.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Comerica by 639.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.