Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $3.12

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.12, but opened at $3.03. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 189,355 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 14.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 55,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 400,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 145,753 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 141,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,138 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

