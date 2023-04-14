Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $3.12

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.12, but opened at $3.03. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 189,355 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Down 5.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Company Profile
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
