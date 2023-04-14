Comparing argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) & Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and argenx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognition Therapeutics N/A N/A -$21.40 million ($0.91) -1.97 argenx $445.27 million 48.15 -$709.59 million ($13.13) -29.43

Cognition Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognition Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognition Therapeutics N/A -49.70% -39.72% argenx -159.36% -49.07% -44.46%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cognition Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenx has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cognition Therapeutics and argenx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognition Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 argenx 0 1 15 0 2.94

Cognition Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 430.73%. argenx has a consensus target price of $454.64, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Cognition Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cognition Therapeutics is more favorable than argenx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.1% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of argenx shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of argenx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cognition Therapeutics beats argenx on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing CT2168 for the treatment of synucleinopathies, which include DLB and Parkinson's disease; and CT2074 to treat dry AMD. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About argenx

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. It evaluates efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. The company was founded by Hans J. W. de Haard, Torsten Dreier, and Tim van Hauwermeiren in 2008 and is headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands.

