Comparing Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) & Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Wintrust Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $917.65 million 0.62 $228.03 million $6.48 2.80 Wintrust Financial $2.21 billion 2.02 $509.68 million $8.00 9.11

Risk & Volatility

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Customers Bancorp. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wintrust Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Customers Bancorp and Wintrust Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80 Wintrust Financial 0 1 8 1 3.00

Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $55.13, indicating a potential upside of 204.05%. Wintrust Financial has a consensus target price of $102.82, indicating a potential upside of 41.08%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Wintrust Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Wintrust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 24.85% 21.40% 1.32% Wintrust Financial 23.08% 11.99% 0.99%

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats Customers Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area. The Specialty Finance segment offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services, and other specialty finance businesses. The Wealth Management segment is involved in wealth management services through Wintrust Investments, CTC, Great Lakes Advisors and CDEC, trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. The company was founded by Edward Joseph Wehmer on December 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.