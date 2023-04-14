Comparing MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) & Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND)

Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND – Get Rating) and MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pathfinder Cell Therapy and MSA Safety’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Pathfinder Cell Therapy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MSA Safety $1.53 billion 3.36 $179.63 million $4.56 28.67

MSA Safety has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A MSA Safety 11.76% 25.79% 9.28%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Pathfinder Cell Therapy and MSA Safety’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Pathfinder Cell Therapy has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSA Safety has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of MSA Safety shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Pathfinder Cell Therapy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of MSA Safety shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pathfinder Cell Therapy and MSA Safety, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Cell Therapy 0 0 0 0 N/A MSA Safety 0 0 1 0 3.00

MSA Safety has a consensus price target of $161.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.14%.

Summary

MSA Safety beats Pathfinder Cell Therapy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Cell Therapy

(Get Rating)

Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Inc. is a development stage regenerative medicine company. It focuses on developing a novel cell-based therapy for the treatment of diabetes, renal disease, myocardial infarction, and other diseases characterized by organ-specific cell damage. The company was founded in August 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil. The International segment consists of companies in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The Corporate segment focuses on the general and administrative expenses incurred in its corporate headquarters. The company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Butler, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Cell Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Cell Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.