Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CODI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.75. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

Insider Activity at Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $594.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.74 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 5,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $91,503.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,942,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,735,242.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 2.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

