Compass Point Boosts Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $16.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Compass Point from $10.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.
MARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.
Marathon Digital Stock Up 15.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 4.96. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $22.37.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
