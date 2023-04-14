Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRK. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 25,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Further Reading

