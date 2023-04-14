Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.49% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRK. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.39.
Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 25,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
