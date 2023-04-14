Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 16,058 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rollins worth $30,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 22.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.44. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

