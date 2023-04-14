Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,595 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Graco worth $21,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Graco by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Graco by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Graco by 10.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 195,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $71.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average is $67.98. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

