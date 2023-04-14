Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,219,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,570 shares during the period. Construction Partners makes up about 2.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 9.91% of Construction Partners worth $139,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after buying an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,422,000 after purchasing an additional 128,755 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,170,000 after purchasing an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,039,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Construction Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROAD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $32.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $341.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

