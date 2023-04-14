Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $115.44 Million Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Repligen comprises approximately 2.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.23% of Repligen worth $115,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Repligen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Repligen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Repligen by 20.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 14.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter worth $215,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.50.

Repligen Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $180.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.37 and its 200 day moving average is $179.18. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.