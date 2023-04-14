Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $14,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TFX opened at $262.70 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $349.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.71%.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.