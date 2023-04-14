Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 44,140 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,140 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.88% of Azenta worth $75,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZTA. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Azenta by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Azenta by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Azenta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AZTA shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens downgraded Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Azenta Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $45.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.59. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $85.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.38 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.