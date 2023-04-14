Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,555 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,398,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. BlackLine makes up 1.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $94,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in BlackLine by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares in the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 5.5% in the third quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,712,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,167,000 after acquiring an additional 296,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at about $14,271,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 8.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,740,000 after acquiring an additional 166,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 49.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 135,685 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,062,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,361,904.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,221 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackLine Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on BL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

BL stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average is $65.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.