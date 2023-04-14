Conflux Hits 24-Hour Volume of $309.52 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $309.52 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,400.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.56 or 0.00314338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00072967 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.54 or 0.00531387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.00432041 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,783,355,168 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,783,114,075.8802857 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.40035714 USD and is up 5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $269,770,175.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.