CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of CONMED worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,806,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,342,000 after buying an additional 176,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in CONMED by 1,182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 127,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 117,631 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 104,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 125,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,119,000 after buying an additional 54,390 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONMED Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.36. 74,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.44. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $155.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.51). CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

Further Reading

