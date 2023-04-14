CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Trading Down 0.4%

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $107.69 and last traded at $108.17. 272,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 402,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNMD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

CONMED Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.51). CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $2,727,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares in the company, valued at $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in CONMED by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

Featured Articles

