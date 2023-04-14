ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 614.3% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNOBP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.75. 5,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,901. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $24.05.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

